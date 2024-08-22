Ministry and supermarkets tackle food safety issues

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Trade and Co-operatives held its second meeting of the Taskforce on Food Safety with the private sector.

The meeting was attended by General Managers and Chief Executive Officers of the main supermarkets in the country.

The stakeholders discussed current food safety issues and examined the challenges faced by the supermarkets.

They also discussed workable solutions to address these issues.

Some of the proposed solutions discussed during the meeting will be integrated into the National Food Safety Taskforce Action Matrix.

The Ministry says it will continue to meet with the private sector to address identified food safety challenges.