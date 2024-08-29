Ministry aims to boost rural agriculture

The Ministry of Agriculture is developing strategies to enhance service delivery in rural areas to reduce rural-to-urban drift.

This was highlighted by the Assistant Minister for Agriculture, Tomasi Tunabuna, who stated that the initiatives will help the ministry minimize unemployment and ensure the growth of agricultural industries in rural areas.

He adds that the ministry will be carrying out dialogues in order to encourage the people to embrace agriculture as a way of earning income.

“Make sure that we provide the services that’s required to enable them to benefit from the assistance that we have and be able to grow agriculture industries in the rural.”

Tunabuna says that people are not only moving from rural areas but also from the country due to the employment schemes.

He stresses the importance of addressing the needs of rural people in terms of market development and assisting the production area.