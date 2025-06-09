Minister’s health plea as deaths soar

A disturbing spike in deaths among young Fijians has prompted urgent calls for lifestyle changes from the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs.

Speaking in Wailevu, Labasa, iTaukei Affairs Minister Ifereimi Vasu said too many are dying young, leaving behind children, partners, and parents who depend on them.

He warned that families and communities are feeling the impact of lives lost too soon.

Vasu told villagers to stop neglecting their health and to take responsibility for their well-being. He urged them to eat well, rest, stay active, and avoid becoming idle in the village.

“While you are here in the village, please don’t forget to live a healthy lifestyle. Rest when you need to, continue doing some walking and movement, and do not just sit because your life matters. With all that is happening around us, we need to make time for ourselves.”

Vasu also slammed the overuse of mobile devices, saying people are no longer spending quality time with their families.

He said even in the village, people have the same obligations as those in towns and cities, but health must come first before it’s too late.

