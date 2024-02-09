Minister visits QEB

[ Source : Ministry of Itaukei Affairs / Facebook]

The Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu, visited Commander RFMF Major-General Kalouniwai at the Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Nabua, yesterday.

During the visit, representatives from the iTaukei Affairs Ministry briefed the Commander on ongoing initiatives and requested assistance from the RFMF in training young leaders in society.

The Commander expressed appreciation for the visit and assured that the RFMF is prepared to support the Ministry in its endeavours.

Vasu was greeted with a quarter guard by the Third Battalion Fiji Infantry Regiment and was invited to a morning tea hosted by the officers of the RFMF as part of the visit.