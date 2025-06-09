Minister urges schools to use grants wisely

The government has released the free education grant to 806 schools this term.

The funding reached over 243,000 students across early childhood, primary, and secondary levels.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro reminded school heads to prepare fully for the third term to ensure examination marks are submitted on time.

He commended school leaders for their guidance of students, teachers, and communities.

The Minister made these comments while addressing school heads during their conference in Nadi this week.

Radrodro emphasized that government funding must be used wisely to ensure every child has access to learning.

The 42nd annual conference of primary heads of schools ended today with discussions on leadership, student achievement, and strengthening the education system.

