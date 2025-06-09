Minister holds final say on Namosi mining licence

The final decision on whether to renew Special Prospecting Licence 1420 for the Namosi Joint Venture rests with Lands Minister Filimoni Vosarogo.

The Mineral Resources Department has confirmed that while it assesses the technical aspects of the application, the authority to approve or reject the licence lies with the minister.Mineral Resources Department Director Apete Soro says concerns raised by Namosi landowners will be formally conveyed to the Minister’s office following a meeting held yesterday.

Soro says landowners have expressed growing frustration, giving a two-week deadline for a response on the licence renewal.

“Because we’ve witnessed the atmosphere of the landowners, what they’re after, and as well as the company. So yes, we’ll go and convey the message to his office, and we’re expecting also that he can make a response or put in a response within two weeks.”

Soro says his team understands the concerns from both the landowners and the company and will urge the minister to respond within the timeframe.

While the Mineral Resources Department verifies technical requirements, the final decision will be made at ministerial level, taking into account broader policy and national interests.

The Namosi Joint Venture is backed by international mining companies Newcrest from Australia, Newmont from the United States, and Japanese firms Nitetsu and Mitsubishi.

The companies have held the exploration licence since 2001, exploring copper potential on Nabukebuke land in Namosi.

