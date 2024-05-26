Minister highlights innovation as key to growth

Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica noted the substantial potential in the noni industry, which is valued at approximately US$2 billion globally.

Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica has emphasized the importance of innovation in capitalizing on new economic opportunities.

Kamikamica says with the rapid growth of globalization, Fiji must adopt innovative approaches to generate new economic prospects.

This includes the development of the nutraceutical and traditional medicine industries, with a particular focus on medicinal cannabis.

“We are leading a cabinet mandated taskforce which is exploring the establishment of medicinal cannabis in Fiji and with the support of the Australian government, a feasibility study has been undertaken when I will be reporting back to cabinet soon on the results and therefrom, hopefully, developing the legislation to actually start this industry.”



Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Kamikamica says the government is also focusing on other promising agricultural sectors, including noni, ginger, turmeric, mahogany, and fisheries.

He also noted the substantial potential in the noni industry, which is valued at approximately US$2 billion globally.

Kamikamica adds that by fostering innovation and establishing supportive legislative frameworks, Fiji aims to secure sustainable growth and improve livelihoods across the nation.