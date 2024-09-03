Minister calls for strategic Sandalwood investment

Fiji’s sandalwood industry is on the brink of transformation, according to Minister for Forestry and Fisheries Alitia Bainivalu.

In her ministerial statement in Parliament today, she pointed out the surge in interest over the past decade, driven by sandalwood’s high market value and promising long-term prospects.

Bainivalu states that the current initiative includes planting over 132 hectares of sandalwood and integrating it with other agricultural systems.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds a harvest of 106,000 kg of sandalwood in the next five years, could potentially generate $10 million in export value.

“In the last financial year 2023-2024, $0.1 million FJD was invested in the Sandalwood Development Project. The fund was mainly used for the sandalwood grower’s consultation in the three divisions (Central, Western and Northern), with the main objective of establishing a Sandalwood Growers Association that will protect the interest of the farmers. Sandalwood inventory was also carried out and also established sandalwood demonstration plots using the agroforestry approach.”

Former Fisheries Minister Semi Koroilavesau has emphasized the need for strategic investment to maximize returns for resource owners.

He is urging the government to explore the possibility of value-adding sandalwood domestically rather than solely exporting raw wood.

Koroilavesau believes this approach could significantly increase the financial benefits for local resource owners.

Independent MP Vilime Naupoto echoed the sentiment of expanding sandalwood cultivation, noting its adaptability to various environments including previously unsuitable areas like his village in Vatoa, Lau.

Naupoto proposed establishing nurseries on small islands to facilitate widespread planting.

He also suggested innovative investment strategies such as planting sandalwood trees for future generations which could provide substantial financial returns when the trees mature.

He further highlighted the practical advantages of sandalwood compared to other timber, like mahogany which requires more complex harvesting and processing.

Naupoto endorsed the idea of developing sandalwood oil extraction facilities in Fiji to enhance the industry’s value and profitability.