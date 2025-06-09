Minister calls for inclusive animal welfare

Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna has raised concerns over the lack of animal welfare programs in Fiji’s rural areas, despite ongoing legislative reforms.

While urban centers benefit from funded initiatives such as stray dog population control Tunabuna says few organizations are willing to extend their services beyond city limits.

He urge NGO’s to broaden their focus from single species effort to comprehensive animal welfare across all communities.

“Whereas some animal welfare people place more effort in addressing dog welfare rather than the whole animal welfare component. So we would like to work together so that we address both dog welfare and other animal welfare in our communities.”

The Ministry is reviewing five key acts to modernize outdated laws and ensure they reflect current challenges, including climate change, disease prevention, and food security.

Tunabuna emphasized that livestock welfare, especially in regions vulnerable to dog attacks, must be prioritized alongside urban animal concerns.

