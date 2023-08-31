Minister addresses communication and freight woes in Lau

Lakeba jetty.

Communication challenges, high freight services, and transportation have taken centre stage following a recent talanoa session involving Agriculture and Waterways Minister Vatimi Rayalu.

During his two-week tour in the Lau group, villages said that these issues have an impact on their daily lives.

Shopkeeper Sera Sarau, participating in the talanoa session held in Tubou Lakeba, reveals the financial strain of shouldering freight costs independently, further compounded by boat fares exceeding $100.

“I have a store, but the increasing freight cost is really not helping. It is really affecting us, a small carton on can cost $5 so imagine a big one, it will cost $10-$12. This is apart from our boat fare. Can the government look into this?”



Shopkeeper Sera Sarau.

Another critical concern raised pertains to the lack of effective communication platforms available to the maritime islands.



Semesa Makutu.

Semesa Makutu, a representative from Vanuavatu Island voiced the struggles stemming from intermittent network connectivity, hindering their ability to stay connected.

“This is an issue we have been facing for years now, We don’t have internet connectivity here and this make things really hard.”

In response, Minister Rayalu acknowledged the gravity of these challenges and assured that the coalition government is committed to addressing them.



Agriculture and Waterways Minister Vatimi Rayalu.

He has emphasized the principle of equitable service distribution, stating that the people in the Lau group deserve access to the same level of services enjoyed by those in Viti Levu.

The visit of Minister Rayalu to the Lau group was part of the Ministry’s tour of the maritime islands, encompassing Matuku Totoya, Vanuavatu, Lakeba, Vanuabalavu, Cicia, and Moala Island.