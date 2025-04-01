Minimum wage rate boosted

[File Photo]

The national minimum wage rate will be increased from $4.50 to $5.00 an hour effective from today.

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations, Agni Deo Singh stresses that, the ministry will continue with its enforcement and compliance to ensure that the minimum wage implementation is complied with by all employers.

The first tranche increase from $4.00 to $4.50 was enforced from 1st August 2024, and employers were given six months to prepare themselves for the second tranche increase to $5.00 per hour.

This increase was determined after exhaustive consultations with all stakeholders and social partners in particular.

The coalition government, through the Ministry of Employment, is committed to ensuring that workers enjoy decent wages through periodic reviews.

