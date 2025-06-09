Methodist Church says it does not support temple attacks or break-ins

Church General Secretary Reverend Jolame Lasawa

The Methodist Church in Fiji says it does not support the destruction of religious temples or any acts of sacrilege.

Church General Secretary Reverend Jolame Lasawa confirmed that the issue has been discussed internally and was also highlighted by the Church President on their official social media platforms and radio programmes.

He says the Church they value working together with other faiths and religious organisations in Fiji, stressing that interfaith unity is one of their core pillars.

The Methodist Church is also part of the Fiji Council of Churches and the Pacific Council of Churches, and Reverend Lasawa says it is committed to promoting relationships across all denominations and religions in the country.

He says the Church has created awareness from the grassroots level through its circuits, divisions, and conference, while also engaging NGOs and communities.

The General Secretary confirmed that police officers have attended divisional meetings and church gatherings to raise awareness on social issues.

He also revealed that the Church is working with the Fiji Police Force to formalise an MOU, which is now with its legal department, to strengthen collaboration in addressing social challenges.

