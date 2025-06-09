Methodist Church demotes defiant Ministers

The Methodist Church of Fiji has demoted several of its ministers from leadership roles after they failed to follow church resolutions.

General Secretary Reverend Jolame Lasawa confirmed the action, saying it is part of the church’s firm stand to ban smoking and curb excessive kava drinking among ministers and lay preachers.

Reverend Lasawa says the 2024 Annual Conference resolved that smoking is prohibited for all ministers and restrictions on kava drinking were endorsed.

He says a review of ministers’ performance revealed breaches, which led to disciplinary measures aimed at upholding moral standards and setting an example across circuits, divisions, and congregations.

“Once we’ve seen that we are not applying ourselves to practice the resolutions of the annual conference, the President has the authority to deal with all these issues.”

The 2025 Methodist Church of Fiji Conference is currently underway at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

