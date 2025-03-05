Mesovu eyes global market

[Photo: Mesovu (Fiji) PTE LTD; Goat Milk Soap]

Mesovu Fiji’s first goat milk soap company is now setting its sights on the global market.

Founder Beatrice Nast says with strategic marketing efforts underway, the company has begun promoting its products overseas.

Nast says they are exploring export opportunities to introduce the soaps to international consumers.

[Photo: Founder of Mesovu (Fiji) PTE LTD Beatrice Nast]

She says they intend to create economic opportunities and also strengthen Fiji’s agricultural sector with a new and sustainable industry.

Nast also assists around 15 small and medium enterprises that sell their produce from her factory.

Staff Sinalei Fatiaki says they are also committed to sustainability.

She adds that they are prepared to make a significant impact on both the skincare industry and Fiji’s economy.

