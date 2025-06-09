Media blocked from court

The Fiji Media Association expresses deep concern regarding journalists from various media outlets being blocked from covering the court appearance of five police officers charged with assault and extortion in Nasinu.

According to reports from journalists at the courthouse, media personnel were prevented from entering the courtroom under the pretext that a juvenile case was in session.

It is also reported that the accused officers were escorted through a side door not typically used by members of the public or other accused persons.

In addition, it is alleged that a police officer deliberately locked the courtroom door to prevent media access.

The FMA says that these actions represent a serious breach of transparency and public accountability. Courts are public institutions, and justice must not only be done but must also be seen to be done.

Blocking media access to proceedings of such significant public interest undermines the very principles of open justice and erodes trust in the impartiality of our legal and law enforcement institutions.

The FMA calls on the Judiciary, the Chief Registrar, and the Fiji Police Force to immediately explain the circumstances surrounding the media lockdown and the apparent preferential treatment afforded to the accused officers.

The FMA reminds all stakeholders that our duty is to report without fear or favor, and the press must be allowed to perform its public interest function without obstruction or intimidation.

