Matasawalevu villagers turn seaweed into sustainable income

Villagers of Matasawalevu, with support from Ministry of Fisheries officers at Kavala Station, recently harvested and sorted seaweed in a move that is boosting livelihoods while protecting the environment.

The community’s first successful harvest in October last year marked the start of a new income-generating venture, giving households an eco-friendly alternative to traditional fishing.

The latest harvest demonstrates the villagers’ commitment to sustainable practices that reduce pressure on marine resources and support conservation efforts.

Article continues after advertisement

It also highlights growing resilience as the community embraces innovative economic opportunities that align with long-term sustainability goals.

The Ministry says initiatives like this are key to empowering coastal communities and promoting responsible management of Fiji’s marine resources.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.