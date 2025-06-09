Police warn marijuana now Fiji’s top cash crop

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu. [File Photo]

Marijuana has become Fiji’s cash crop of choice because of its quick harvesting period and higher financial value, says Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu.

He states the drug has displaced traditional crops like Yaqona and Dalo, creating a worrying shift where marijuana is now feeding into the legitimate economy.

Its widespread cultivation makes it cheaper and more accessible than synthetic drugs, with Kadavu identified as a major base of production.

Tudravu warns that Fiji is no longer just a transit point for drugs.

He said this dependency was becoming generational, with younger people seeing the crop as a fast way to make money.

He stresses that peace, security, and economic well-being are at risk unless the drug crisis is confronted.

Tudravu calls for coordinated efforts across government and society, and for community-based solutions that provide real alternatives to drug cultivation.

