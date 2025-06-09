Man to front court for alleged online fraud

A 29-year-old man will be produced at the Lautoka Magistrates Court this afternoon for his alleged involvement in a number of online fraud cases.

The accused, a resident of Wailoaloa in Nadi, is alleged to have obtained close to $2,000 on four separate occasions for goods he posted for sale on Facebook.

He is charged with four counts of obtaining financial advantage by deception.

Article continues after advertisement

According to police, the accused, after receiving money from the victims, failed to supply the goods during the period from 2022 to 2025.

The items included a washing machine, a rotavator machine, and vehicle headlights.

Reports were lodged at the Totogo, Tavua, Taveuni, and Nakasi Police Stations, and investigations were conducted by the Cyber Task Force based at the Criminal Investigations Department.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.