Man to front court for alleged fraud

The Lautoka Magistrates Court

A 41-year-old man who allegedly made a false representation in order to obtain a benefit of $10,000 will be produced in the Lautoka Magistrates Court today.

The Criminal Investigation Department’s Major Fraud and Economic Crime Unit investigated the case where the accused is alleged to have made false representations on two occasions when withdrawing from the Fiji National Provident Fund under the Urban Housing withdrawal assistance.

The alleged incident occurred between March and May last year.

The accused who is residing in Kashmir, Lautoka has been charged with two counts of making a false representation in order to obtain a benefit.