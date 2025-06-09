Man in custody after assaulting officer

A 23-year-old man from Topline in Nabua, Suva has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer at Waimanu Road yesterday afternoon.

Police say officers from the Central Division, K9 and Southern Division were responding to a report of causing trouble.

The situation escalated when the suspect allegedly attacked an officer and ran to a nearby home.

Police state officers chased the man and arrested him. The officer was injured during the alleged assault.

The suspect remains in custody while investigations continue.

