Man dies after road accident while former national rep in hospital

A 42-year-old man from Bavu, Nadi lost his life following a tragic road accident in Nawai at 10 this morning.

FBC News understands the driver, a football player, is believed to have lost control of his car, leading to a collision with an electricity post before veering off the road.

The impact of the accident was severe, resulting in the untimely demise of one of the passengers.

At the time of the crash, there were two passengers accompanying the driver in the vehicle.

One of them, a 31-year-old who is a former national rep, sustained injuries and has been admitted to Lautoka Hospital for medical treatment.

The driver is believed to be in custody.