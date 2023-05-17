Man charged for alleged deception

The Criminal Investigation Department’s Economic Crime Unit has charged a 31-year-old man with nine counts of obtaining financial advantage by deception.

It is alleged the accused was creating fake loan accounts while being employed as a lending officer.

Police say between November 2021 and May 2022, the accused created loan accounts for three of his family members without their knowledge.

The man then allegedly conducted nine transactions into their accounts of over $29,000 which was applied through a loan without proper documentation.

The transactions were discovered when the bank noticed arrears in payments on the three accounts and conducted an internal investigation.

Through the investigation it was discovered that the accused had created the accounts and approved the loans.

He will be produced in the Nausori Magistrates Court today.