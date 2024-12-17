Malake rebuilding eight years after TC Winston

Malake village on Malake Island in the Ra province is still recovering from the devastating impacts of Category 5 Tropical Cyclone Winston that ravaged Fiji eight years ago.

Villager Marica Labeuaua, 65, vividly recalls the terror of TC Winston, one of the strongest storms ever to hit Fiji.

On the day of the cyclone, the village was hosting an event, and Labeuaua’s eldest son, working in Taveuni, called to warn her.

Article continues after advertisement

He urged her to secure their home, knowing that the powerful winds were already ravaging Taveuni and that Malake would soon face the same fate.

“At that time, I was alone. I asked two youths to help me nail iron roofing to our windows, but it was already too late. The rain and strong winds were picking up, and I was injured when our door hit my back during the preparations.”

Despite receiving hourly weather updates and preparedness notices via radio, Labeuaua admitted that she wasn’t fully prepared for the storm.

“We never prepared properly, and that was our mistake. I didn’t have any clothes packed to take with me to the evacuation center.”

As the winds continued to intensify, Labeuaua made the decision to leave her home, but the storm’s fury made it impossible to reach the evacuation center.

She adds that all their clothes were blown away, and they ended up in a small house, surrounded by fallen trees, which blocked their path.

Though the storm ravaged their island, Labeuaua and her family managed to survive the horrific ordeal.

The experience serves as a stark reminder of the devastating power of Cyclone Winston and the importance of preparedness in the face of such natural disasters.