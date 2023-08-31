Make use of the opportunity: Tudravu

Tailevu Provincial Council Chair Rusiate Tudravu.

Tailevu Provincial Council Chair Rusiate Tudravu is encouraging other provincial councils to seize the occasion that is available to them to empower people in their province economically.

Tudravu is a participant in the Vakaturaga Conference, which the iTaukei Affairs ministry convened to discuss issues discussed during the provincial meetings.

Tudravu says that there is political will from the government, and there’s a lot of potential in terms of the resources available.

Tudravu believes that all councils want to raise the standard of living of the people who are living in villages, and this is something that can help them.

“Looking at the opportunity now, the way our Boselevu Vakaturaga is heading It will be big; it’s a good opportunity for the provincial councils to really support the way things are going in terms of economic development in the province.”

The Tailevu Provincial Council’s chair says that this is a great moment to ensure that residents of the villages and districts gain access to the initiatives that all provinces are working to implement at the provincial level.