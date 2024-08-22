Make good use of holidays: Kuruleca

Permanent Secretary for Education Selina Kuruleca is urging students to make good use of the upcoming school holidays.

Kuruleca encourages students to read during their leisure time at home, complete holiday assignments, and help their parents and guardians with household chores.

She says teachers cannot teach everything in school and that education extends beyond the four walls of the classroom.

The Permanent Secretary reminds students that while they spend the next two weeks at home, they should learn as much as they can from their elders.

The Term 2 school holidays will begin next Monday.