Major push for equal learning access

The education system still struggles with unequal access between urban and remote schools.

This has prompted a renewed effort to improve learning resources for rural and maritime students.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro states the Ministry is committed to making sure students and teachers in isolated areas receive the same quality support as those in towns.

He points out that the strategy targets infrastructure and digital access with major upgrades already in progress across rural and maritime schools.

“These investments, from Starlink to school boats, show our unwavering commitment to breaking long-standing inequalities. Every child, no matter where they live, deserves equal access to quality teaching and learning.”



Education Minister Aseri Radrodro [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Radrodro said digital expansion was underway with Starlink now connected in 15 schools and another 40 schools fitted with internet and solar systems through the It’s Time Foundation.

He states the GIGA Project has mapped 95 percent of schools to support full nationwide connectivity by 2030. Twenty schools have been chosen for the Digital Equipment Initiative, receiving laptops, smart TVs and projectors.

The Ministry is also rolling out a national Learning Management System, strengthening partnerships with Education Perfect, and preparing a 2026 Moodle pilot for blended learning in Year 13.

A device program introducing tablets in 20 pilot schools will lead into a broader rollout.

He said physical access was also being improved with isolated schools receiving 34 boats and 42 engines, 258 water tanks and upgrades to facilities in 120 schools.

Radrodro adds that lease premiums have been settled for 25 schools to secure long-term stability and protect future investment.

