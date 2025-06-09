LTA warns against throwing water at moving vehicles

The Land Transport Authority is issuing a stern warning to members of the public against the dangerous and irresponsible act of splashing or throwing water at passing vehicles.

The warning follows a viral video circulating on social media that shows children throwing water at moving vehicles on a public road.

LTA Chief Executive Officer Irimaia Rokosawa says the incident is of serious concern and poses a major safety risk not only to drivers and passengers, but also to the children involved.

He stresses that large vehicles such as buses require full concentration to operate safely, especially when carrying passengers, and that even a brief distraction can have severe consequences.

“What may appear to some as harmless fun can quickly turn into a life-threatening situation.A driver who is suddenly startled or blinded by water may lose control of the vehicle, putting passengers, other road users and pedestrians at risk.”

He emphasizes that the children involved are also in grave danger.

The LTA CEO further explains that actions which interfere with the safe operation of a motor vehicle on a public road may constitute an offence under existing laws, and appropriate enforcement action can be taken.

Rokosawa urges parents, guardians and community members to take responsibility for ensuring children understand the dangers of playing or engaging in unsafe activities near roads, especially during school holidays when children have more free time and are outdoors more often.

He also reminds motorists to remain calm and vigilant if they encounter such situations, and to avoid reacting in ways that could worsen the danger.

