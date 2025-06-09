LTA officer to gear up with body cameras

The Land Transport Authority will begin equipping its Road Enforcement Officers with body-worn cameras, or bodycams, as part of efforts to enhance transparency, accountability, and road safety across Fiji.

LTA Chief Executive Officer Irimaia Rokosawa announced that the first phase of the initiative will see five bodycams introduced, to be rotated among officers in all regions, beginning next week in the Central Eastern Division.

Rokosawa described the move as a “significant step forward” in modernizing LTA’s enforcement operations while strengthening public trust in how road rules are upheld.

The initiative is guided by three key objectives, namely, recording officer–public interactions to provide a clear and reliable record, protecting both LTA officers and the public by reducing the likelihood of disputes and misunderstandings, and enhancing professionalism and accountability in service delivery.

The compact devices, worn on officers’ uniforms, are capable of recording both video and audio and will be activated only during official enforcement duties—such as issuing traffic infringement notices, conducting roadside checks, or responding to road safety concerns.

Rokosawa emphasized that the bodycams would not be used for continuous surveillance and would not infringe on public privacy.

He said the initiative also serves as a protective measure for officers, guarding against false accusations, while ensuring the public is treated with fairness and respect.

The use of bodycams is part of a broader LTA strategy to reduce road crashes and fatalities by modernizing enforcement and improving public engagement.

Following the initial rollout in the Central Eastern Division, the LTA plans to expand the use of bodycams to the Western and Northern Divisions in the coming months.

