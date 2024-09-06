LTA cracks down on dangerous drivers

Fiji has recorded 38 road fatalities, a notable decrease from the 62 recorded during the same period last year, according to the Land Transport Authority.

This decline highlights the ongoing impact of the LTA’s National Road Safety Campaign, which underscores the critical need for responsible behavior among all road users.

The LTA, in partnership with the Fiji Police Force and other key stakeholders is committed to reducing road fatalities and enhancing safety on Fiji’s roads.

Despite the progress, the LTA emphasizes that every life lost is a tragedy and efforts must continue to prevent further accidents.

The National Road Safety Week has seen intensified efforts from the LTA’s education and enforcement teams.

These teams are working around the clock to raise awareness about the importance of adhering to road safety rules.

The campaign aims to reach every community, emphasizing that road safety is a collective responsibility shared by pedestrians, passengers and drivers.

LTA is also reinforcing its enforcement measures.

Over the past year, the Authority has suspended 13 driver licenses, canceled 114, issued 1,251 warning letters and conducted 58 showcase hearings.

LTA Acting Chief Executive Officer Irimaia Rokosawa says these actions are designed not only to penalize but also to reinforce the seriousness of road safety laws.

The LTA’s enforcement strategy includes a thorough review process for each case to ensure justice and uphold road safety standards.

The Authority is determined to continue its rigorous approach to holding offenders accountable and deterring dangerous driving behaviors.