Lodoni Day to celebrate RKS 100 years

Ratu Kadavulevu School continues its 100th-anniversary celebrations today with a special Lodoni Day event at the school’s Deans ground.

The celebration will be officiated by Fiji’s paramount chief, the Vunivalu of Bau, Tui Kaba Ratu Epenisa Cakobau.

The program will commence with the traditional welcoming ceremony for the chief guest and the old scholars, followed by the RKS cadet pass-out parade.

A key highlight of the day will be the commissioning of the newly rebuilt Degei, Cakau and Maafu House which were previously destroyed by fire.

The day’s events will conclude with the launch of the RKS website.

Ratu Kadavulevu School, located in Lodoni, Tailevu North, is the largest boarding school in Fiji, accommodating around 1,000 boarding students and 100 day scholars.

Founded in 1924 as the Provincial School Eastern by the high chief Ratu Penaia Kadavulevu, the school was later renamed in his honor.

RKS is organized into four houses including Ratu Sukuna, Maafu, Degei, and Cakau.