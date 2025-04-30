Local government targets abuse of funds

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji / Facebook]

The Ministry of Local Government is taking firm action to address longstanding issues of mismanagement in municipal councils.

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa states that suspected cases of financial misconduct are now being referred to the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

He adds that the ministry has intensified its oversight role, with a dedicated audit and compliance unit now actively reviewing council operations across the country.

“To strengthen oversight, ensure rigorous follow-ups, and drive sustainable improvements in Council operations. Issues identified throughout internal audits are being addressed with urgency and seriousness.”

Nalumisa states that special audits and compliance checks have already been completed for four municipal councils.

He adds they aim to complete checks for the remaining nine councils by the end of the current financial year.

