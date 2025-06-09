Local artisan turns hobby into income

What began as a simple hobby has evolved into a two-decade journey of creativity and faith for Bridgette Blumel, a veteran of Fiji’s artisan craft market.

The Ra native says her passion for jewelry making is rooted in the belief that everyone possesses unique, God-given talents.

“So, women, girls, never give up. Trust yourself. We have our talent, our hidden talent. And it’ll just come out. We might not spark now. We might spark next month. We might spark next year. But you will spark. And when you do, keep going.”

Article continues after advertisement

Turning this conviction into a career, she handcrafts earrings, pearl pieces, and accessories that are both purposeful and sustainable.

Blumel breathes new life into donated materials, repurposing offcuts and aged tapa cloth that would otherwise be discarded.

Despite the financial strain many families face in January due to back-to-school expenses, Blumel reports that 2026 has started exceptionally well, with a dramatic surge in sales.

She was among the featured vendors at the year’s first Gold FM ROC Market held in Suva today.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.