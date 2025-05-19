LGBTQI leaders urge dialogue over division

[Photo Credit: Rainbow Pride Foundation 4 LGBTQ Rights and Equality in Fiji]

Acting Chief Executive of Rainbow Pride Foundation, Asaeli Sinusetaki, believes that advocating for LGBTQI rights in Fiji remains a complex journey.

Sinusetaki highlighted this at the marking of International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia.

He says, despite progress, LGBTQI people in Fiji are still facing resistance, but staying visible and speaking up remains key.

“You know, we can’t do anything about that, except to keep talking, and except to keep speaking up, and except to be visible, and let people know whether they like it or not, you know, we’re all created in God’s eyes, and we’re all here as equals.”



Our journalist, Kelera Ditaiki, in an interview with Acting Chief Executive of Rainbow Pride Foundation, Asaeli Sinusetaki.

He believes one of the biggest challenges is changing people’s perspectives and deeply held beliefs.

Despite the challenges, RPF Youth President Zahif Mohammed says celebrating IDAHOT is a way for the organization to create a safe space where members and marginalised groups can share their stories.

“So everyone, we’ve invited people from diverse groups, from different Diasporas, to come and talk about their experience and empower each other in the community. So, as you know, the LGBTQIA+ community here in Fiji is one of the marginalized communities.”

As the fight for equality continues, LGBTQI advocates in Fiji remain committed to visibility, dialogue, and creating spaces where every voice can be heard and valued.

