Lewaravu appointment FHRADC Director

Loukinikini Vili Lewaravu [Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission has appointed Loukinikini Vili Lewaravu as the new Director of the Commission.

Lewaravu brings to the role her experience and knowledge gained from working with National Human Rights Institutions in the Pacific region.

She spent almost the last 10 years working for the Samoa NHRI, and for nearly eight of those years, she served as the Director of the institution.

Lewaravu also possesses a broad understanding of international human rights laws, UN human rights mechanisms, and regional human rights issues.

In July, she joined the Asia Pacific Forum of NHRIs, OHCHR, and UNDP team as an NHRI expert to conduct a capacity assessment for the Human Rights Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Central Asia.