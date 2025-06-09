Leaders unite to tackle human rights gaps

A multi-stakeholder roundtable on critical human rights challenges in Fiji was held today to address rising concerns over violence, discrimination, and access to essential services.

Participants stressed the vital role of cultural and faith-based leaders in shaping community attitudes toward human rights.

Government agencies, civil society, and advocacy groups came together to forge stronger partnerships aimed at building a more human rights-sensitive society.

Medical Services Pacific Legal Officer Isireli Nuku says access to reproductive health services remains a significant challenge, especially in rural and maritime areas.

“And our core activity that we do to supplement and to complement sexual reproductive health rights is free clinical and social services for survivors of sexual and gender-based violence.”

National Council for Persons with Disabilities Executive Director, Sevanaia Tuiwasa, identified key human rights priorities and challenges.

“We all know that organizations are still fighting for this. And I must commend those with black today. Advocating for violence against women and girls. But this is one issue that we also listed. The other is inhuman, degrading treatment. While we are being diplomatic in our response. We are not going to mention any organization. But rather issues arise from human rights. Inhuman degrading comes from human trafficking and torture as well.”

Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission Commissioner Alefina Vuki says the next step would be to draft resolutions and monitor progress over the coming months to ensure collective action and accountability.

“And then we will be able to measure how each organization is working together. Not in isolation, but working together as a collective. Are able to promote and progress human rights concerns and issues.”

She stresses the importance of equity and urges greater inclusion of marginalized groups in decision-making processes.

