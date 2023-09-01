Lead to serve: Vunivalu

The Turaga na Vunivalu Ratu Epenisa Cakobau

The Turaga na Vunivalu Ratu Epenisa Cakobau has reminded the chiefs that were part of the Vakaturaga Conference yesterday about their duties and responsibilities to the people.

Ratu Epenisa encourages the chiefs to be strong as the wind of change has begun to blow, bringing about the forces that have the power to change things, especially tradition and culture.

“We are drinking from the cup of sorrow, a cup that represents our service. Our responsibility to our people is to lead and guide them and serve them to the best of our abilities.”

The Vunivalu say that chiefs need to work in collaboration and seek wisdom from God so that they can make sound decisions for the betterment of the people.

The two-day Vakaturaga conference ends today.