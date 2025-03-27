LCC issues 15 closure orders for food violations

The Lautoka City Council takes the food safety issues seriously, as in the past it prosecuted 47 businesses for violations related directly to food safety breaches.

Council Administrators Chair Taitusi Rasoki says earlier this year a food business was fined $5,000 for insanitary and hygienic operations and an additional $2,000 for operating without a valid license.

The Council is conducting targeted awareness programs for eatery and bakery owners.

Council Administrators Chair Taitusi Rasoki.

Rasoki says the Council also issued 15 orders of closure to food businesses.

“This was for failure to comply with food safety abatement notices. One of the motives of today’s awareness, the reason why we are here, is to create awareness of requirements and standards that must be met by the food businesses.”

Rasoki says a grace period of one month will be given to food businesses for improvements and compliance.

He adds the following: the council will enforce the provisions of food safety regulations, which include the issuance of notices and the order of closures and legal actions.

Since 2024, the council has commenced monthly joint operations.

This is strengthened prior to the festive seasons and during festivals to ensure that food being sold is safe for consumption and of good quality.

