Law and policy drive investor confidence

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad

The government is prioritizing partnership with the private sector to strengthen investor confidence and address economic challenges, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad.

He says the government has shifted towards active listening and cooperation with business leaders, marking a departure from past practices.

Prof Prasad states inclusive committees have been formed that engage with private-sector representatives which has led to practical solutions and innovative ideas reaching policymakers.

Article continues after advertisement

He attributed growing investor confidence to these efforts, citing over $1 billion worth of investment projects initiated under the Coalition Government’s tenure.

“We always value the feedback from our private sector and this is a government for the first time that is not going out there and telling off our business people. We are listening to them. We are working with them.”

However, Prof Prasad also acknowledged that maintaining this momentum requires a focus on critical areas like law and order, efficient approval processes and policy clarity.

Prof Prasad also addressed security concerns, signaling a government crackdown on criminal activities under the leadership of the new Police Commissioner.

The government, he says is determined to restore public trust through what he described as a “police reset.”

He dismissed exaggerated claims circulating on social media, assuring that the government is proactively addressing issues.

On a global front, Prof Prasad acknowledges potential economic headwinds.

He affirmed the government’s vigilance in monitoring international developments to mitigate risks to Fiji’s economy.

By developing trust with businesses and preparing for global uncertainties, Prof Prasad says that the government aims to secure a resilient economic future for Fiji.