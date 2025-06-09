Landowners lose $27.75 million

Unpaid lease rent totaling $27.75 million has been flagged as a major concern in the review of the 2023 iTaukei Land Trust Board Annual Report.

Presenting the report in Parliament, Standing Committee on Social Affairs Chair Iliesa Vanawalu said the arrears were largely tied to residential and agricultural leases

He said the outstanding payments weaken returns to landowners and strain the operational capacity of the iTaukei Land Trust Board.

Vanawalu said the committee had urged the board to strengthen its recovery systems through structured repayment plans, digital reminders and incentives for early settlement.

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The committee also raised concerns about delays affecting more than 40 housing development leases managed under the Ministry of Housing. Vanawalu said the slow progress had caused frustration among landowners and reluctance to renew development leases.

He said only two projects, at Ledrusasa and Waidamudamu had been completed.

He said effective land development was vital for iTaukei socio-economic progress. The committee has recommended the creation of a joint monitoring mechanism between the iTaukei Land Trust Board and the Ministry of Housing to improve delivery and ensure accountability.

The review also highlighted policy differences between the iTaukei Land Trust Act and the Agricultural Landlord and Tenants Act.

Vanawalu said the regulated rent system under ALTA differs from the open market approach used by the iTaukei Land Trust Board, creating policy gaps and operational difficulties.

The committee supports a broad legislative review and the formation of an inter-ministerial taskforce to align land policies.

The committee acknowledged early consultations by the iTaukei Land Trust Board with tenants and landowners over more than 1,000 sugarcane leases expected to expire by 2030. Vanawalu said the discussions would help both parties decide whether leases should be renewed, partially renewed or converted to other uses.

He also noted the board’s digital upgrades, including online systems for lease processing, rent assessments and conveyancing.

Vanawalu said these improvements have strengthened service delivery and access for landowners especially in rural areas.

Vanawalu said the report marked a milestone as the first iTaukei Land Trust Board annual report to be independently tabled in Parliament. Vanawalu said this strengthens transparency, accountability and parliamentary oversight of iTaukei land management.

Parliament has agreed for the report to be debated at a future sitting.

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