Lal opts to remain independent post FijiFirst deregistration

Opposition Member of Parliament Ketan Lal [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Opposition Member of Parliament Ketan Lal has decided to remain an Independent MP.

Following FijiFirst’s deregistration for failing to amend its constitution, its MPs were given time to decide whether to remain independent or join other political parties.

Lal says he had the opportunity to speak with his parents, family, friends, and supporters before coming to his decision.

The MP says he has learned a lot from his former leaders and is deeply committed to continuing his service to the Fijian people as an Independent Member of Parliament.

Lal adds that he is dedicated to upholding the principles and ethics that the Opposition has always stood for.