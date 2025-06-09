Lack of training leaves some fire-hit sites unprepared

The National Fire Authority says some institutions affected by recent fires had no proper fire safety training in place, despite having designated wardens and firefighting systems.

Acting Chief Executive Joel Israel told the Standing Committee on Social Affairs that while the NFA has conducted training for some organisations, there was no indication of proper training at the site involved in the recent fire incident.

“We have been conducting a number of trainings with them, but in the light of the recent fire, there is no indication that there was a proper training done. They have their own firefighting wardens that liaise with NFA and we train them and then they train their own people.”

Article continues after advertisement

Israel explained that under the Fire Safety Compliance Certificate, employers are responsible for requesting commercial fire safety training to ensure staff are fully prepared.

He says the NFA remains open to providing training to businesses and communities nationwide, noting that it is offered as a paid service based on available trainers and participant numbers.

The Authority stresses that training is critical, allowing workers to respond effectively in the early moments of a fire, before firefighters arrive.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.