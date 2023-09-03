Labour migration a challenge: WAF

The Water Authority of Fiji is currently focusing on investing in knowledge management programs to up-skill and retain its staff.

According to Chief Executive Dr. Amit Chanan, around 140 employees have resigned from WAF in the past 12 months, leading to gaps in expertise.

He adds that overseas countries such as Australia and New Zealand continue to attract skilled expertise.

Dr Chanan highlights that they are currently facing challenges in retaining qualified, skilled workers.

“These are typically engineers, qualified technical staff with a few years of experience who are just as attractive to employers in Australia and New Zealand as they are here, ensuring that that pipeline of talent to be able to run an operation like ours is a challenge.”

Dr. Chanan says their recruitment for the vacant positions continues.

“We are carrying out recruitment. It seems to be an endless cycle, and we are targeting more graduate programs because we do need to bring in talent. Apprenticeships and graduate programs are something that we are really focusing on.”

The Water Authority, to tackle labour migration, is working on building strong knowledge retention and transfer among employees.