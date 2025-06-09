Labasa steps up NCD fight

Changing individual behaviour to address non-communicable diseases remains one of the critical challenges for the nation, including the Northern Division.

This comes as the Labasa JP Bayly Trust launched a new program aimed at tackling NCDs.

Delivering her address at the launch, JP Bayly Trust’s Dr. Rufina Latu highlighted the urgent need for greater support and collaboration within communities to address the growing burden of NCDs.

Article continues after advertisement

She said the program is designed to support the welfare of underprivileged families, noting that NCDs remain one of the leading causes of death in Fiji and continue to place immense pressure on the health system.

The program, in partnership with the Ministry of Health’s Labasa NCD Clinic, will provide free screening services focusing on diabetes and high blood pressure, along with health education, counseling, and referrals for further assessment and treatment.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.