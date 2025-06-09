Labasa mill gains praise for efficiency this season

Cane lorry drivers in Labasa have acknowledged the vast improvements at the Labasa Sugar Mill compared to the last season.

The lorry operators say there is no disruption in their daily schedules, as the mill continues to operate without any major issues.

Seaqaqa farmer Mohammed Shameem says Labasa continues to prove that sugar remains the backbone of the Northern economy.

“We really happy about this crushing season. There have been a flow in the cane supply to the mill. Even the mill is in good condition no issue at all. We so happy”

Lorry driver Amrika Prasad says the waiting time has been the best so far for farmers and drivers.

He says despite minor delays and mechanical issues the mill continues its effort in catering for all farmers.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Sugar Charan Jeath Singh has acknowledged the support and efforts of Northern cane farmers, which continue to drive strong production this season.

