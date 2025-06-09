Krishna praises his side for their efforts

Despite being denied a certain victory in their opening OFC Pro League match yesterday, Extra Supermarket Bula FC captain Roy Krishna said he was proud of his team’s resilience and fighting spirit shown until the final whistle.

Bula FC held a 2–1 lead deep into stoppage time before Vanuatu United struck with a dramatic late equaliser, scoring just seconds before the final hooter.

While Krishna admitted his side could have managed the final minutes better, he praised the players for giving their all throughout the match.

He added that the nerves and excitement of playing their first-ever professional fixture may have caught up with them in the closing stages.

“It wasn’t that good, but it was the end of the game, last minute, we could have managed a bit better, but that’s football. We’ll learn from it, you know it’s the first game, a lot of tired bodies but you the character was there, we never gave up, but that silly mistake at the end. I know Didier is an experienced keeper and he won’t let that happen again.”

Bula FC will now turn their focus to their next encounter against South Island United on Tuesday at North Harbour Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand.

