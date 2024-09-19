Koya appointed as Fiji’s UAE Ambassador

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere officiated the commissioning ceremony for Fiji’s new Ambassador Designate to the United Arab Emirates, Siddiq Faizal Riyad Koya.

During the event, President Katonivere congratulated Ambassador Koya and expressed his confidence in Koya’s ability to succeed in the role.

This appointment is expected to create more opportunities for Fiji and the UAE to strengthen and expand their bilateral cooperation in various sectors.

