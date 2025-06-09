Korovuto residents concerned over recurring high water bills

[File Photo]

Residents of Hawaii Street in Korovuto, Nadi, claim frequent water pipe damage caused by heavy vehicles traversing the area, has resulted in higher than normal water bills and persistently low water pressure.

Around 25 households have water meters located at the entrance to their community – with pipes running above ground for over a kilometre to reach their homes.

Abhay Nand, a resident in the area, says the pipes are frequently damaged when heavy vehicles pass through the area or when rubbish is burned near the pipes.

He says this causes constant disruptions to water supply, resulting in residents having to pay higher water bills.

He claimed he once had to pay over $180 when damage to the pipe caused a leak.

Nand says the burst pipe leaks water onto the streets of the settlement, worsening the already poor road conditions as well.

The main route connecting the settlement to the highway is unpaved.

Susan Lata, another resident in the area, echoed Nand’s concerns, saying frequent pipe damage makes household chores harder due to the resulting low water pressure.

Both Nand and Lata highlighted that the settlement had collectively requested the Water Authority of Fiji to either relocate the main pipe underground or install water meters near each house.

However, they claim WAF’s response had been weak, with no assistance provided.

Questions have been sent to WAF for clarification.

