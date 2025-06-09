Korotari farmers embrace climate-smart agriculture

Advisory Counsellor Satish Chand. [Photo: PECELI NAVITICOKO]

Farmers in Korotari, Labasa, are shifting their focus towards sustainable land use, climate-smart agriculture and food security, moving beyond traditional cane farming.

Advisory Counsellor Satish Chand says the initiative aims to help landowners utilise vacant land as a source of income, while also addressing the shortage of vegetables at the Labasa market.

He says the Ministry is encouraging farmers to exchange ideas on farming practices, particularly for iTaukei landowners, to move beyond planting yaqona and cassava and venture into vegetable farming.

“Vegetable farming is very rare in iTaukei farmlands, so the Ministry is promoting the planting of cabbage, tomatoes, watermelon, cucumber and other crops that can be supplied to the market,”

He adds that the initiative falls under the Land Resources Planning and Development programme, which is already benefiting farmers in the area.

Meanwhile, farmer Anand Kumar says climate challenges, particularly flooding and drought, remain a concern.

“From November to April, we experience flooding, and from June to November, it is drought season. During the drought, we have to use water pumps. My farm is on hilly land, so I mostly plant tubua on the hills.”

While Korotari remains a major sugar-producing hub, the farming community is now expanding vegetable cultivation along the Korotari River.

By better utilising vacant land, farmers aim to boost incomes and strengthen the local food supply this year.

