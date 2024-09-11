Koro Islanders benefit from essential services

Minister of Justice Siromi Turaga’s tour of Koro Island is proving successful as it has brought essential services directly to the people, saving them the expense and inconvenience of travelling to urban areas.

One beneficiary, Kade villager Filipe Waqavuka, expressed his gratitude after being able to print his joint Fiji National Provident Fund card, a service usually only available in Suva and other urban centres.

Waqavuka says this service spared him a trip to Suva, which would have cost nearly $200 in transportation expenses.

“The FNPF service provided here has made things much easier for us. We no longer have to worry about the additional costs of travelling to access essential services.”

The Fiji National Provident Fund officers are part of a delegation accompanying Turaga during the Koro Island tour, offering crucial services such as card issuance, consultations, and more.

This outreach is part of a broader effort to improve access to governmental and social services in rural areas.

The services are easy to access, free of charge, and aimed at empowering communities with the tools they need without needing costly travel.