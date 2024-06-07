Kiwi PM announces support for new export facility in Nadi

In a bid to bolster trade relations and facilitate Fijian exports to Australia and New Zealand, Kiwi Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has unveiled plans for a groundbreaking initiative at the Nadi International Airport.

Speaking at the Fiji-NZ Business Council Conference in Nadi, Luxon expressed New Zealand’s commitment to fostering economic growth and strengthening ties between the two nations.

Luxon says they will support the establishment of a state-of-the-art Higher Temperature Forced Air facility at Nadi Airport.

He says this innovative infrastructure aims to assist Fijian produce exporters in meeting the stringent requirements for entry into the Australian and New Zealand markets.

By providing enhanced facilities for the processing and transportation of goods, the new facility is poised to streamline the export process, making Fijian products more accessible to consumers across Tasman.

The New Prime Minister states that they are proud to make targeted investments like these that are focused on delivering economic growth that will benefit both countries.

Luxon stresses New Zealand’s eagerness to increase the presence of Fijian exports in its market, affirming his government’s commitment to supporting Fiji’s economic development.